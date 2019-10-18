Naya Pakistan Housing: 2nd phase of balloting in Punjab on Saturday

LAHORE: The second phase of balloting for the allotment of housing units under Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) will be held in Renala Khurd, district Okara on Saturday.



According to a handout issued here on Friday, Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said the balloting would be held at NPHP site, Shergarh Road, Renala Khurd.

It is the second phase of balloting under Naya Pakistan Housing Project for allotment of houses to successful applicants.

The first phase of computerized balloting had been completed in Lodhran district last week.