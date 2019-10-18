SALU extends admission date in Bachelors, Masters programs

KHAIRPUR: Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur has extended the date for admissions in Bachelors and Masters programs for the academic year 2020.



The last date to submit the forms has been extended till October 23, 2019.

This was announced by Director admissions Nazeer Ahmed on Friday. He said that the date for issuance and submission of admission forms for fresh admission for the academic year 2020 in all faculties and departments of SALU and its Shahdadkot and Ghotki campuses has been extended.

The forms are available at the cost of Rs 1500/= each.