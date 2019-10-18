Shehbaz Sharif formally announces support for Fazl's Azadi March

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif formally announced on Friday that his party will support the Azadi March under the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F.

The PML-N president addressed media outside the National Assembly, where he said that there will be a rally on Oct 31, in which the future strategy will be laid out as well.

He said that the country’s dismal situation is solely due to the ruling PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to lay blame of his failure upon the institutions.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the party will present its demands as well in the protest on October 31 in the federal capital.

He reiterated the demand of new elections, claiming that if elected into power the PML-N will bring the economy on the right track within six months.