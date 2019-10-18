AIOU, Indonesian university sign MoU for bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Indonesian Open University Terbuka Friday entered into bilateral arrangement to exchange their expertise for promoting quality education.



In this connection, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum and Rector of the Indonesian University Prof. Ojat Darojat.

Cultural Counselor of the Indonesian embassy, Islamabad Deny Tri Basuki was also present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, the two sides will exchange faculty members and staff, undertake joint research in the field of common interests and share their existing practices on quality assurance of Open Distance Learning System.

Earlier, In-charge AIOU’s office of international exchanges and collaboration highlighted the growing cooperation between the AIOU and the Indonesian universities.