Indian bid to get Pakistan blacklisted at FATF foiled

PARIS: Pakistan escaped being blacklisted and has been asked to meet the standards set by the international watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) till Feb 2020.

Speaking after the week-long deliberations and discussion, FATF President said that Pakistan has made progress towards money laundering and terror financing and we acknowledge these steps taken by the new government.

“The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020,” it said in a statement.

“Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress not be made across the full range of its action plan by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action.”

The outcome of the FATF plenary has poured cold waters on the government of Indian PM Narendra Modi which was trying hard to get Pakistan blacklisted.