Khyber Paktunkhwa: 14 killed in exchange of fire between two groups

PESHAWAR: An exchange of fire between two armed groups left 14 people dead in Khyber Paktunkhwa’s Tank district, police said on Thursday.

Regional Police Office (RPO), Feroz Shah, said that the incident took place in Mullazai village of Tank and shooting between the two groups was result of an old enmity.

Identities of the dead were not immediately known.