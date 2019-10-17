WATCH: Kate Middleton, Prince William listen to recital of Holy Quran in Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday visited Lahore's historic Badshahi Mosque as they arrived in the provincial capital of Punjab on the fourth day of their Pakistan tour.



The royal couple was received by the Imam of the mosque. Kate was seen radiating in a traditional Pakistan attire with a dupatta covering her head, as the two listened to recitation from the Holy Quran.

Prince William, donning a cream-coloured suit with a black tie, sat with his legs crossed and his hands resting on his ankles.