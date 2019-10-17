close
Thu Oct 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
October 17, 2019

Weather forecast for Karachi

Pakistan

APP
Thu, Oct 17, 2019

KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in Karachi for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 degrees centigrade with 30 to 40 percent humidity.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Latest News

More From Pakistan