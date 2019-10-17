AIOU: Admissions in BS media studies to continue till Oct 25

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched BS (4-year) Mass Communication program from (autumn 2019) semester, as a part of its consistent efforts promoting media studies.



This is for the first-time that AIOU has come out with BS-level program.

Online application for admission in this program will be received till October 25. The working journalists could also take benefit of this program, that was introduced for the first-time.

The University has already running MA Mass Communication, besides M.Phil and PhD in this particular discipline for the last many years.

Thousands of students and working journalists all over the country have been taking advantage of it, improving their academic profile and professional practices.

The BS-level program will provide students an opportunity to acquaint themselves with a creative, diverse, and challenging academic environment.

An applicant having intermediate/higher secondary school pass certificate in second division (at least 45 percent marks) from any recognized institution is eligible for admission.

According to Director Admissions, all the eligible candidates from across the country will be given admission provided they have been fulfilled the required formalities.

However, the tutorial classes and workshops will only be held in Islamabad and Lahore.