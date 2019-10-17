Court summons Salahuddin's mother in next hearing

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The court, hearing a case regarding the extrajudicial death of mentally challenged Salahuddin in police custody, held as incomplete the settlement with police officials involved in the torture announced by the deceased’s father yesterday [Tuesday].

Salahuddin, the suspected ATM thief, was tortured to death in police custody in Rahim Yar Khan. The incident sparked outrage across the country last month.

Hearing the case, Additional Sessions Judge Zahid Bakhtiar said the pardon petition of Salahuddin’s father, Afzal, was incomplete.

The judge ordered Salahuddin’s mother also be produced before the court during the next hearing. Pardon petition will be considered as complete if the alleged thief’s father and mother both are present before the court, said the judge.

However, Salahuddin’s father told the court that she was ailing, accordingly she can’t show up.

The court extended the interim bail of accused policemen – City A-Division's Station House Officer Mehmoodul Hassan and investigation officers Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali – till October 22, and declared third accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain, as innocent.

Afzal yesterday pardoned the police officials accused of torturing his son to death some two months after the death.

Afzal pardoned the policemen at a mosque in Gujranwala, saying he was doing so for the sake of Allah. The additional deputy commissioner for revenue, Zeeshan Hanif, was also present when Afzal pardoned the police officers.