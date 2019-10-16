close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
Pakistan

October 16, 2019

Army chief visits troops along LoC

Wed, Oct 16, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said the army chief was briefed on India’s ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilians and the response given by the Pakistan Army.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Kashmiris in IOJ&K are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost”.

