Two dead in fire at Gujrat mall

GUJRAT: At least two people were killed on Wednesday when a fire erupted at a mall in Punjab's Gujrat.

The fire erupted at the multi-storey mall situated on Bhambar Road, following which rescue teams reached the site to evacuate stranded people.

Around 13 fire brigade vehicles and 100 officers took part in dousing the fire at the mall.

After a prolonged struggle to extinguish the fire, the situation was brought under control and 50 people were rescued.

In the fire, two people, a woman and a minor girl died.