close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2019

Two dead in fire at Gujrat mall

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 16, 2019
Geo News screen grab

GUJRAT: At least two people were killed on Wednesday when a fire erupted at a mall in Punjab's Gujrat.

The fire erupted at the multi-storey mall situated on Bhambar Road, following which rescue teams reached the site to evacuate stranded people.

Around 13 fire brigade vehicles and 100 officers took part in dousing the fire at the mall.

After a prolonged struggle to extinguish the fire, the situation was brought under control and 50 people were rescued.

In the fire, two people, a woman and a minor girl died. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan