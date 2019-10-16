close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2019

BZU announces LL.B results

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 16, 2019

MULTAN: Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has declared the results of LL.B Lahore campus students.

According to BZU announcement here on Wednesday, LL.B 5 years Session 2014 Comprehensive Examination were held on August 17, 2019.

Find below the comprehensive result of BALLB Session fall 2014. 


