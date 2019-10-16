BZU announces LL.B results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has declared the results of LL.B Lahore campus students.
According to BZU announcement here on Wednesday, LL.B 5 years Session 2014 Comprehensive Examination were held on August 17, 2019.
Find below the comprehensive result of BALLB Session fall 2014.
MULTAN: Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has declared the results of LL.B Lahore campus students.
According to BZU announcement here on Wednesday, LL.B 5 years Session 2014 Comprehensive Examination were held on August 17, 2019.
Find below the comprehensive result of BALLB Session fall 2014.