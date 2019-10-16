Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme registration date extended

ISLAMABAD: Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme registration date has been extended by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for a month.



The date has been extended till November 15, 2019. Earlier, the last date for registration was October 15, 2019.

The registration process for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme started from July 15, 2019 and continued for three months.

It may be noted here that only one member of a family (self, spouse, or dependent children) could apply for the Naya Pakistan Housing Program and aspirants who have already applied for it were not allowed to do so again.

The scheme is targeted towards people from low-income backgrounds, therefore families without a residence of their own will be preferred.