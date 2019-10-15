close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 15, 2019

Ex-Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat succumbs to cancer

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 15, 2019

KARACHI: Former police chief and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Shahid Hayat passed away here on Tuesday, said brother Yousuf Khan.

Former Additional IG Karachi Shahid Hayat had served as DIG of Special Branch East and South zones of the city.

The former police chief was suffering from cancer since a long time and succumbed to it today. 

