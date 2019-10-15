Ex-Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat succumbs to cancer

KARACHI: Former police chief and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Shahid Hayat passed away here on Tuesday, said brother Yousuf Khan.

Former Additional IG Karachi Shahid Hayat had served as DIG of Special Branch East and South zones of the city.

The former police chief was suffering from cancer since a long time and succumbed to it today.