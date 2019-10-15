Fortnite back online after dramatic end of previous chapter

Less than two days after being hit by a load of rockets and meteors the game displayed a blackhole, Fortnite is back online.



Season 11 or Chapter 2 is now live, with gamers excited to get used to a whole new map and updated game-play.

Since Sunday night, the game has been offline, replaced by a live stream of a black hole on its Twitter page.

But now, there's a trailer to the new season.

The new island looks wilder and more untamed than its predecessor, with plenty of forests, mountains and lakes to explore.



It’s different, but the abundance of green will likely remind long-time players of the early days of Fortnite. This will likely change as the battle royale island continues to evolve through updates and new seasons, however. And the familiar flying battle bus is still there to carry you into battle.

When the game went down on Sunday night, Forbes' gaming writer Paul Tassi described the event as "the end of an era".

What Happened?

Fans had been predicting a dramatic finale of season 10 which kicked off in August.

Epic Games - which owns Fortnite - had confirmed "The End" event would take place on Sunday 13 October.

A countdown timer appeared in the game, players who were online during "The End" saw an in-game meteor shower which appeared to wipe out the Fornite map.

These players were then sucked into a rift and the screen was replaced with a black hole in the center.

The launch trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 racked up more than 700,000 views in less than two hours on Twitter.