Karachi: Father of Misbah identifies suspected killer of her daughter

Karachi: The father of Misbah, a medical student who was recently killed while resisting a robbery, has identified the alleged shooter.



The suspect was identified during the hearing of the case in the court of Judicial Magistrate East.

The police of district East, acting on an intelligence report, had claimed to have arrested two bandits near Al-Azam square.

The police said one of suspects was involved in the murder of Misbah.

SSP East, Zafar Mehshar said that the arrested suspect Ghulam Muhammad Nabi was an Afghan street criminal, whose partner Qari basheer Afghani was still at large.

According to the police, Misbah was waiting for her university bus near Mochi Mor when two suspects arrived on a motorcycle.

One of them shot her dead as she offered resitance during the robbery.

