Oil, gas reserves found in Khyber Paktunkhwa: OGDCL

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) Tuesday announced that it has found oil and gas reserves in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The well was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in house expertise in consultation with Kohat joint Venture partners MPCL and SEL.

The well was drilled down to the depth of 3200 meters, said a statement.

According to a preliminary test, the well could produce 50 Barrel per Day (BPD) of condensate through 32/64 choke at wellhead flowing press of 760-823 pounds per square inch (psi) and 4.1Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas.

The OGDCL said the discovery of the well is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company which opened a new avenue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, Joint Venture Partners of the country.