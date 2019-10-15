Weather forecast for Pakistan - October 15, 2019

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.



Tuesday

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas. However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Kashmir.

Wednesday

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold and dry in northern areas.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.