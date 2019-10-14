Join Pak Army as commissioned officer

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has invited applications from candidates to join the force as a commissioned officer through 145th PMA Long Course.



The candidates can submit their applications online from October 7, 2019 to November 8, 2019.

The duration of the training will be two years.

The aspirants can visit the nearest army selection and recruitment centers in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit, Hyderabad, Multan, D.I Khan, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad, Khuzdar and Pano Aqil or visit joinpakarmy.gov.pk for further details.