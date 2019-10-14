close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 14, 2019

Join Pak Army as commissioned officer

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 14, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has invited applications from candidates to join the force as a commissioned officer through 145th PMA Long Course.

The candidates can submit their applications online from October 7, 2019 to November 8, 2019.

The duration of the training will be two years.

The aspirants can visit the nearest army selection and recruitment centers in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit, Hyderabad, Multan, D.I Khan, Muzaffarabad, Faisalabad, Khuzdar and Pano Aqil or visit joinpakarmy.gov.pk for further details.

