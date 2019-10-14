close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 14, 2019

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP, Punjab

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Monday morning.

According to details, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Chitral, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Buner, Dir, and surrounding areas.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Hindukash region in Afghanistan and 157 km inside earth crust.

Following the tremors, people of the area came out of their houses. There were no reports of loss of lives and property as a result of the tremor.

