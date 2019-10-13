IG Sindh says his family was mugged 10 years ago in Karachi

KARACHI: Inspector General Sindh Police, Kaleem Imam, on Sunday reacted to media reports that recently quoted him as saying that his family was also mugged in Karachi.

The IG said he was talking about the incident which took place 10 years ago.

He said the number of street crime has declined in the city where targeted killing were on the rise in the past.

Talking about improved security environment in the city, he said Karachi has successfully hosted the Pakistan Super League and matches with Sri Lanka and West Indies.