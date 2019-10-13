Minor girl raped in Lahore’s Gulberg

LAHORE: The Naseerabad police on Saturday registered a case against an unidentified man on the charges of raping a six-year-old girl.

The victim's father, Atif Hussain of Gulberg III, a rickshaw driver by profession, told police that his daughter had gone out of her house to play in the street and on return said she was suffering from severe pain.

She was taken to a lady doctor who examined the girl and found her to be raped.

While child abuse in the most populous province of Pakistan is on the rise, the officialdom seems to be sitting idle and hoping for a miracle.

A recent report analysing police records since 2017 shows that on average three cases of rape or abuse of children under 10 years of age have been reported on a daily basis in Punjab province with murder of one child every month.

During this period, a total of 2,841 child sexual abuse cases were registered with Punjab Police across 36 districts of the province and nine regions under its administrative control.

Besides this, the total number of murders was reported as 40. An analysis by The News also shows that in terms of overall child abuse cases Gujranwala region recorded the most 519 cases while Sheikhupura region (which includes Kasur district) recorded most of the murders i.e., 10 since 2017.