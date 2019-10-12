PR to operate special train for Sikh community

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways is operating a special train from Nankana Sahib railway station to Karachi on Sunday to facilitate Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh founder Baba Ji Guru Nanak Sahib.

The train will leave Nankana Sahib at 10:00 am for Karachi via Shorkot Cantt, Khamewal, Rohri, Nawab Shah, Shehdadpur, Hyderabad and Karachi Cantt and reach Karachi City at 11:50 am next day.

The PR has designed the train especially for Sikh community on the special event and a special central hall has been made by laying carpets in the lower A/C coach by removing seats where Sikh people will offer their religious practices.

Whereas, one part of the coach has been dedicated to Guru Garanth Sahib.

The train has been adorned with the pictures of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib's birth place of Nankana Sahib and last place Darbar Sahib Kartarpur as well as other religious things.

The Sikh community appreciated the efforts of the Railways.