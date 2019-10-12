Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunday

KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 degrees centigrade with 35 to 45 per cent humidity.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.