Bilawal says 'selected govt' drowned masses in tsunami of inflation

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Saturday that the party will hold a rally in Karachi on October 18,a dding that the 'selected government' drowned people in a tsunami of inflation.

Bilawal Bhutto made the statements during the rally held in Larkana today, where the PPP chairman criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government.

Bilawal said that the puppet government should be sent home, adding that the current government has made people jobless within a year.

He further said that the selected government does not come into power on the basis of the vote of people.

The PPP chairman asked the participants of the rally if they will support him in the campaign against the government.

He further said that the party will not let the centre take over Karachi, the capital of Sindh.

Last week, Bilawal Bhutto said that the ‘selected government’ should step down before the end of the year.

Speaking on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl march, the PPP chairman said that he is lending political and moral support to Fazl.