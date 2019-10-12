close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
Pakistan

App­
October 12, 2019

Trains schedule revised for winter: Pakistan Railways

Pakistan

App­
Sat, Oct 12, 2019

LAHORE:  The schedule for trains in winter season has been revised by the Pakistan Railways. 

The new timetable would be applicable from October 15.  

 According to a notification issued on Saturday, new stoppage have been given to 12 trains in the revised schedule.

The stoppage of four passenger trains at Kotlakhpat and Piplan railway stations have been regularised.

Under the new timetable, 9/Down and 3/Up trains have been rescheduled for winter.

