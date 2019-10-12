close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 12, 2019

Punjab University issues admission schedule for Associate Degree

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 12, 2019
Punjab University issues admission schedule for Associate Degree.

LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department on Saturday issued the schedule for the submission of admission forms for Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2020.

According to the schedule, last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-I annual examination 2020 with single fee is 26-12-19 (by post) and 31-12-19 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 7-1-20 (by post) and 10-1-20 (by hand).

The last date for submission of admission forms for private candidates of Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2020 with single fee is 29-11-19 (by post) and 5-12-19 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 13-12-19 (by post) and 18-12-19 (by hand).

Latest News

More From Pakistan