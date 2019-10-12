Punjab University issues admission schedule for Associate Degree.

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department on Saturday issued the schedule for the submission of admission forms for Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2020.
According to the schedule, last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-I annual examination 2020 with single fee is 26-12-19 (by post) and 31-12-19 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 7-1-20 (by post) and 10-1-20 (by hand).
The last date for submission of admission forms for private candidates of Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2020 with single fee is 29-11-19 (by post) and 5-12-19 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 13-12-19 (by post) and 18-12-19 (by hand).
