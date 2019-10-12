close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 12, 2019

Naya Pakistan Housing Project's first balloting in Punjab today

LAHORE: The first balloting under Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Punjab will be held today (Saturday), October 12.

The draw for the allotment of houses under NPHP will be held in District Lodhran.

The balloting will be inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed at the project site Chak 100M.

It is the first balloting under Naya Pakistan Housing Project, said the minister in a statement and added that the next balloting will be held in Renala Khurd, District Okara in the upcoming week.

