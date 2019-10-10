close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
Pakistan

October 10, 2019

Soldier martyred, civilians injured as Indian forces open fire across LoC: ISPR

Thu, Oct 10, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani soldier was martyred and two civilians injured after Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing from across the Line of Control in Baroh and Chirikot sectors, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, Sepoy Naimat Wali embraced shahadat, while two women in Serian village got injured.

“Pakistan Army troops targeted Indian Army posts in response. Post substantially damaged. Reports of casualties to Indian troops,” the military's media wing added. 

