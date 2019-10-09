China to help Pakistan in assistive technology for disabled persons

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services and Chinese Disabled People’s Federation on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on ‘Improving Access to Assistive Technology’ for disabled persons.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza signed the MoU, on behalf of Pakistan at a ceremony held at Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

According to a fax message received here from Beijing, Dr Zafar Mirza in a statement said this agreement would benefit millions of disabled not only in Pakistan and China but all countries which were part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said Pakistani disabled persons would benefit from this agreement with high chances of emerging of this industry in the country through industrial cooperation.

Dr Zafar Mirza said this would further enhance the existing bilateral relations, friendship and cooperation between the two countries especially in the field of public health and medical research to promote health services for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

He said China had the largest number of disabled people of around 86 million with the world’s largest and most influential Chinese Disabled People’s Federation (CDPF) and world’s largest assistive technology industry.

He said Pakistan had championed the cause of assistive technology globally and continues to successfully lead efforts to advocate for access of those in need to assistive technology, across the world.

He said Pakistan led resolution on Improving Access to Assistive Technology was passed by World Health Assembly in 2018.