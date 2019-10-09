PM Imran leaves for Islamabad after successful China visit

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan departed from China to return to Islamabad after a successful two-day official visit to Pakistan's ally nation, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Upon his departure, the Chinese armed forces presented to PM Imran a guard of honour.

Earlier in the day, the PM had met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional situation, and matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, PM Imran had thanked the Chinese president and his government for its principled stand on the occupied Kashmir issue.

He had briefed the Chinese president about Pakistan's present situation and said the country had come out of the difficult economic situation and would never forget Beijing's financial cooperation in this regard. He also appreciated the Chinese support under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Xi, the Chinese president, had lauded PM Imran for speaking on China-Pakistan relations during the UN General Assembly's session. He said both countries enjoyed close friendly relations and cooperated with each other in different fields.



The prime minister had also met the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Li Zhanshu, wherein he discussed India’s illegal measures in occupied Kashmir that have created a humanitarian crisis

The premier had added that there was a dire need to remove the curfew imposed since the valley’s special status was revoked.

The NPC chairman reiterated support for Pakistan’s core issues of national interest.

A day prior, PM Imran had held bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in a meeting that revolved primarily around the strengthening of bilateral economic partnership.

During the meeting, the two ally nations had agreed to strengthen their socio-economic ties and signed a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).



Chinese PM Li reiterated China’s support for Pakistan’s issues of core national interest, an official press release said.



PM Imran emphasised that expeditious completion of the CPEC projects was the foremost priority of his government. He maintained that the second phase of the CPEC will be instrumental in reinforcing and consolidating Pakistan’s economic development and pave the way for enhanced Chinese investments in Pakistan.

Premier Li was also apprised of the actions undertaken recently to fast-track the CPEC projects and to push the development momentum in Gwadar.

