PM Imran meets NPC Chairman Zhanshu, IoK situation discussed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that India’s illegal measures in occupied Kashmir have created a humanitarian crisis, adding that there is a dire need to remove the curfew imposed since the valley’s special status was revoked.

The prime minister made these remarks during his meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu.

In the meeting, PM Imran said that due to the Indian atrocities, there exists a threat to regional law and order situation.

The NPC chairman reiterated support for Pakistan’s core issues of national interest.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, PM Imran thanked the Chinese president and his government for its principled stand on the occupied Kashmir issue.