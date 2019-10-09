close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

REUTERS
October 9, 2019

Chinese President says he is watching Kashmir, supports Pakistan's core interests

Pakistan

REUTERS
Wed, Oct 09, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping receives Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing 

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Occupied  Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the right and wrong of the situation was clear, the report said. 

Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also briefed the Chinese president about Pakistan's present situation and said the country has come out of the difficult economic situation and will never forget China's financial cooperation in this regard.

Imran Khan further said China has never asked anything for its support against Pakistan's national interest and helped the country without any conditionality.

The Chinese president lauded PM Imran for speaking on China-Pakistan relations during the UN General Assembly's session.

He said both countries enjoyed close friendly relations and cooperated with each other in different fields.

Xi is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai later this week.

Latest News

More From Pakistan