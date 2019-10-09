Chinese President says he is watching Kashmir, supports Pakistan's core interests

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Occupied Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the right and wrong of the situation was clear, the report said.

Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also briefed the Chinese president about Pakistan's present situation and said the country has come out of the difficult economic situation and will never forget China's financial cooperation in this regard.



Imran Khan further said China has never asked anything for its support against Pakistan's national interest and helped the country without any conditionality.

The Chinese president lauded PM Imran for speaking on China-Pakistan relations during the UN General Assembly's session.



He said both countries enjoyed close friendly relations and cooperated with each other in different fields.

Xi is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai later this week.

