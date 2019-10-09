PM Imran likely to visit Saudi Arabia, breakthrough on Kashmir expected: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia after his return from China, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Citing unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that a breakthrough on Kashmir is expected during the prime minister meeting with Saudi Crown Prine Mohammad bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom.

The prime minister is in China on a crucial visit during which he was assured of support on Pakistan's stance regarding Indian occupied Kashmir.