PM Imran likely to visit Saudi Arabia, breakthrough on Kashmir expected: sources

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia after his return from China, Geo News reported on Wednesday.
Citing unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that a breakthrough on Kashmir is expected during the prime minister meeting with Saudi Crown Prine Mohammad bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom.
The prime minister is in China on a crucial visit during which he was assured of support on Pakistan's stance regarding Indian occupied Kashmir.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia after his return from China, Geo News reported on Wednesday.
Citing unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that a breakthrough on Kashmir is expected during the prime minister meeting with Saudi Crown Prine Mohammad bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom.
The prime minister is in China on a crucial visit during which he was assured of support on Pakistan's stance regarding Indian occupied Kashmir.