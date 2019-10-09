close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 9, 2019

PM Imran likely to visit Saudi Arabia, breakthrough on Kashmir expected: sources

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 09, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Saudi Arabia after his return from China,  Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Citing unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that a breakthrough on Kashmir is expected during the prime minister meeting with  Saudi Crown Prine Mohammad bin Salman during his visit to the kingdom.

The prime minister is in China on a crucial visit during which he was assured of support on Pakistan's stance regarding Indian occupied Kashmir.

Latest News

More From Pakistan