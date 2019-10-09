PM Imran meets Chinese President Xi for talks on regional security

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday and discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, PM Imran thanked the Chinese president and its government for its principled stand on the occupied Kashmir issue.

The prime minister also briefed the Chinese president about Pakistan's present situation and said the country has come out of the difficult economic situation and will never forget China's financial cooperation in this regard.

PM Imran further said China has never asked anything for its support against our national interest and helped the country without any conditionality.

He added that China provided Pakistan an opportunity to come out of very difficult economic situation and appreciated the Chinese support under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor framework.

The Chinese president lauded PM Imran for speaking on China-Pakistan relations during UN General Assembly's session.

He said both enjoyed close friendly relations and cooperated with each other in different fields.

The prime minister who is on a two-day visit to Beijing will also meet with Chairman of the National People's Congress today, besides attending the closing ceremony of Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition 2019.

A day earlier, PM Imran held bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The meeting revolved primarily around the strengthening of bilateral economic partnership. During the meeting, Pakistan and China, both agreed to strengthen socio-economic ties, along with signing a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

Chinese PM Li reiterated China’s support for Pakistan’s issues of core national interest, an official press release said.

PM Imran emphasised that expeditious completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects was the foremost priority of his government.

He maintained that the second phase of CPEC will be instrumental in reinforcing and consolidating Pakistan’s economic development and pave the way for enhanced Chinese investments in Pakistan.

Premier Li was also apprised of the actions undertaken recently to fast-track CPEC projects and to push the development momentum in Gawadar.