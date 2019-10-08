Changes likely in cabinet after PM Imran's return from China

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to introduce some changes in his cabinet after returning from China, Geo News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

According to the sources, portfolios of nine cabinet members including Petroleum minister, Kashmir Affairs minister, Interior minister and minister for Planning Development may change in the cabinet reshuffle.

The sources said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has been asked to keep working on the same position.



According to the TV channel, the size of the prime minister's cabinet is 48 of which 15 ministries and divisions are overseen by the premier himself.

There are 24 federal ministers, four state ministers, five advisors and 15 special assistants in the cabinet.

The number of non-elected cabinet members stands at 19.



