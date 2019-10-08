Pakistan summons Indian Deputy HC, condemns ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Guarav Ahluwalia to protest the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The deputy high commissioner, according to Foreign Office, was summoned by Dr Mohammad Faisal, the Director General South Asia and SAARC.

"Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian Army in Chirikot Sector of LOC, an old lady Nazira Begum w/o Muhammad Hussain, aged 69 years, resident of village Kakuta embraced Shahadat, while three other civilians, Manzoor s/o Ashraf aged 43 years, Jamil s/o Misri aged 40 years and Mushtaq s/o Ghulam Muhammad aged 46 years, residents of village Kakuta sustained serious injuries," said the statement issued by the Foreign Office.



It said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

"This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations".

Pakistan said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

Dr Mohammad Faisal said the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.