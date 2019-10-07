COAS discusses Kashmir issue and Afghan peace process in meeting with US senators

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met on Monday US Senators Christopher Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan, along with the accompanying delegation, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement.

The ISPR said that the US senators met with the army chief at the General Headquarters.

In the meeting, matters pertaining to regional peace and mutual interests were discussed, further said the ISPR.

The ISPR said that important issue such as the situation in occupied Kashmir and Afghan peace process were discussed.

The US senators appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan met with US Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan, who met to share their observations with the prime minister about their recent visit to Azad Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said talks with India were out of question in the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir since India revoked its special status in August.