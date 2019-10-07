close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 7, 2019

PM Imran meets US Senators, says no talks with India until IoK situation changes

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 07, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that talks with India not possible due to the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir since India revoked its special status in August.

United States Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggi Hassan met PM Imran wherein they shared their observations about their recent visit to Azad Kashmir.

The premier said his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, had distorted the face of India in front of the whole world and was uncertain himself of India's current face.

US senators urge lifting curfew in IOK

“A detailed briefing on the current situation on LoC was given by Maj Gen Amer.The delegation also called on President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK),” says the Foreign Office.

PM Imran, however, said he was the biggest supporter of Pakistan-India talks but it was impossible until the situation changed for the better in occupied Kashmir.

The premier also thanked the US senators for cooperation on the issue of Kashmir.

Van Hollen was, earlier this week, refused entry into Indian-occupied Kashmir during a trip to India, according to a report in The Washington Post.

He is part of a group of US Senators who have expressed serious concern over the alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, which has been under a military curfew since August 5.

US Congress members Tahir Javed and US Charge d'Affaires Paul Jones were also a part of the delegation.

Read more:

US Senator denied entry into Indian Occupied Kashmir

The newspaper reported that Senator Chris Van Hollen is part of a group of US Senators who have expressed serious concern over the alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, which has been under a military curfew since August 5.

US presses India on Kashmir rights, seeks lower tensions

We hope to see rapid action -- the lifting of the restrictions and the release of those who have been detained, Alice Wells told reporters.


Latest News

More From Pakistan