PM Imran meets US Senators, says no talks with India until IoK situation changes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that talks with India not possible due to the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir since India revoked its special status in August.

United States Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggi Hassan met PM Imran wherein they shared their observations about their recent visit to Azad Kashmir.

The premier said his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, had distorted the face of India in front of the whole world and was uncertain himself of India's current face.

PM Imran, however, said he was the biggest supporter of Pakistan-India talks but it was impossible until the situation changed for the better in occupied Kashmir.

The premier also thanked the US senators for cooperation on the issue of Kashmir.

Van Hollen was, earlier this week, refused entry into Indian-occupied Kashmir during a trip to India, according to a report in The Washington Post.

He is part of a group of US Senators who have expressed serious concern over the alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, which has been under a military curfew since August 5.

US Congress members Tahir Javed and US Charge d'Affaires Paul Jones were also a part of the delegation.

