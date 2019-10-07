Weather forecast for Pakistan- October 7, 2019

Dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.



Monday

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain- thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Tuesday

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain- thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain occurred at different areas in Balochistan, South Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Light rain occurred in Upper Punjab during this period.

Rainfall (mm)

Punjab: Bahawalpur (City 40, AP 10), D.G.Khan 13, Faisalabad, Okara 06, Multan, Khanewal 04, Sahiwal 03, Layyah, Kot Addu, Jhang, Shorkot 01,Balochistan: Khuzdar 28, Ziarat 07, Kalat 02, Barkhan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 12, Buner 06, Kakul 02, Balakot 01,Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 04, City 03), Garidupatta 02,Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 04, Astore, Bagrote 02, Sindh: Mithi 01.