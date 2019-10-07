close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
October 7, 2019

SC restores NA membership of Qasim Suri

Mon, Oct 07, 2019

ISLSMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday restored membership of Qasim Khan Suri who was disqualified after an election tribunal declared the election of NA-265 (Quetta-II) as void and ordered re-election in the constituency.

Qasim Suri had challenged his disqualification by the tribunal in the SC last week pleading the court to set aside the order as the irregularities in the electoral process could not be attributed to him.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, also comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, heard the case.

When the SC took up the matter today, counsel of Qasim Suri, Advocate Naeem Bukhari argued that his client bagged 25973 votes while his rival, Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani, could only get 20089 votes.

After hearing the arguments, the court suspended the order and restored Suri’s NA membership till the matter is decided by the court.

It may be mentioned that on September 27, the BHC’s election tribunal declared election of Qasim Khan Suri as null and void and ordered re-election.

