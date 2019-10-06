Bilawal meets ANP chief Asfandyar Wali

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) would review the modalities of long march announced by head of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rahman in its core committee, said PP leader Farhat Ullah Babar on Sunday.



Addressing a joint press conference along with ANP leader Mian Iftekhar Hussain, following a meeting between the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Head of the Awami National Party (ANP), Asfand Yar Wali, Farhat Ullah Babar said the PPP and ANP have decided to call an All Parties Conference (APC) to review the modalities of long march.

Leader of ANP Mian Iftekhar Hussain said that it has been decided that a meeting of All Parties Conference (APC) and Rahbar Committee would be called soon.

Fazal ur Rahman, he said, was making efforts to bring unity among all Opposition political parties.

He requested the JUI-F chief to call APC before 27th October so that joint strategy could be finalized.