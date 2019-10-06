close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
October 6, 2019

Can APG's report help Pakistan extricate itself from FATF's grey list?

Sun, Oct 06, 2019

SYDNEY/PARIS: As the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gears up to announce its decision to remove or retain Pakistan in its grey list next week, its Australia-based counterpart, the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG), on Saturday published its report on Islamabad's progress.

The 228-page report titled “Mutual Evaluation Report 2019” would become a basis for the FATF — the international money-laundering and terror-financing watchdog — to finalise its decision in an upcoming meeting in Paris, scheduled for October 13-18, keeping in view Pakistan’s compliance with the parameters it had set earlier.

The APG report notes that Pakistan largely but partially complied with 36 of the 40 parameters set by the FATF — a 90 percent progress — at the time of the country’s inclusion in the grey list but only missed four, or 10 percent, of the parameters it was to follow for its effective removal from the list.

The four parameters that Pakistan missed comprise:

  1. Transparency & BO (beneficial owner/ownership of legal arrangements
  2. DNFBPs (designated non-financial businesses and profession) customers’ due diligence
  3. Regulation and supervision of the DNFBPs
  4. Mutual legal assistance freezing and confiscation

The report highlighted that the country’s performance on international cooperation was moderate.

Nonetheless, it stressed on Pakistan’s weakness in terms of risk policy, supervision of coordination, preventive measures, legal personnel arrangements, financial intelligence, money-laundering and terror-financing (TF) investigations, prosecution and confiscation, production of TF preventive measures and proliferation-financing (PF) financial sanctions.

Last month, a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar had attended a two-day meeting with the APG to discuss Islamabad’s progress on the FATF action plan.

“Pakistan has submitted its compliance report on FATF’s 27-point action and in this upcoming face-to-face meeting, they will scrutinise the country’s performance before taking place of final review meeting that is scheduled for next month in Paris,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Sunday.

