NAB ready to resolve genuine problems of business community: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal said that the business community was the backbone of the country’s progress and the Bureau was ready to resolve their genuine problems.

Speaking at NAB Headquarters, he said that NAB respects the business community.

He said Special Cells were established at NAB headquarters and all the regional offices of NAB have been directed to resolve their grievances.

"A committee will be made having the representation of the business community for resolving the problems of the business community and hopefully, the business community would have no complaint against NAB.

The committee will have a consultative role to assist NAB to help to resolve the problems of the business community", he told.

The chairman NAB said the business community’s income and sales tax-related cases would be referred to the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR).

NAB would not take suo moto action against bank defaulters and will refer to Banking Courts for taking appropriate action as per law, he expressed.

He said that he was ready to withdraw the cases against housing societies if they provide the promised plots, apartments to the affected people within eight weeks.

He said that action was being taken against illegal private housing societies as they have looted the life earned money of innocent people and not provided them promised plots etc.

He said that NAB will proceed such housing societies who had deprived widows, pensioners and innocent people from their life savings.

The looted amount would be returned to the aggrieved people as billions of rupees have already been returned to the affectees of housing societies by NAB, he added.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that he has visited the business community in Lahore a few days ago and briefed the business community about steps taken for addressing their problems.

We have established special cells but in the last five months, no complaint from the business community has been received, he said.

He said three main businessmen had even written appreciation letters to NAB.

He said that NAB is human-friendly organization and has not authorized any tax evasion case since 2017 and no plan to do so in future also and such cases would be referred to FBR for further proceeding.

Justice Javed Iqbal said NAB never takes action against bank default cases but only State Bank under 31-D refers such cases to NAB.

The action starts after the failure of settlement between the client and the bank.

He said that NAB has never taken unilateral action on bank default cases. Normally such cases sent to banking courts.

NAB is not harassing any honest, law-abiding business community members, who are providing jobs to hundreds of workers and playing their active role in the development of the country as per law.

"No NAB official would telephone any businessmen", he said adding that if necessary director general NAB would send a notice after satisfaction and also write reasons for sending the notice.

In case of an unsatisfactory reply, the businessmen would not be summoned but sent a questionnaire and will be summoned in the answer of questionnaire remained unsatisfactory.