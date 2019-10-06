Fawad asks Reute-Hilal Committee to apologize over Safar moonsighting decision

LAHORE: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday asked Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to apologise on making a wrong announcement regarding the Safar moon sighting.

Speaking at an event in the provincial capital, he said fresh evidence in this regard has confirmed that moonsighting was possible on Sunday (29th September) but the religious body decided against it.

The minister said that those having wisdom can understand but a certain section of the society could not be convinced.

He did not elaborate on it further.

The committee had on Sunday announced that the moon for the month of Safar has not been sighted, meaning the first of Safar would be Tuesday (October 1).

However, according to the pakmoonsighting.pk there was ample evidence of moonsighting on the day.

The minister said pictures in this regard have been released on the internet, which contradicts the announcement made by the religious body.