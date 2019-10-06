close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 6, 2019

Pakistan Railways starts service to Los Angeles?

WATCH: Viral video shows Pakistan Railways train with a sign reading: 'Karachi to Los Angeles'

A video making rounds on social media has netizens cracking and poking fun at Pakistan Railways over a sign malfunction.

The video shows the signboard on a Pakistan Railways train at Sukkur’s Rohri station, reading Karachi to Los Angeles, which left social media users in fits of laughter, taking a jab at the service with witty comments.

Responding to the entire episode in a press conference, Federal Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also took the entire incident on a lighter note, saying that if God wills it, Pakistan Railways will head towards Los Angeles as well.

He further clarified that the blip was perhaps a prank committed by one of the passengers. 

