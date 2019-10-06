Pakistan Railways starts service to Los Angeles?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A video making rounds on social media has netizens cracking and poking fun at Pakistan Railways over a sign malfunction.
The video shows the signboard on a Pakistan Railways train at Sukkur’s Rohri station, reading Karachi to Los Angeles, which left social media users in fits of laughter, taking a jab at the service with witty comments.
Responding to the entire episode in a press conference, Federal Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also took the entire incident on a lighter note, saying that if God wills it, Pakistan Railways will head towards Los Angeles as well.
He further clarified that the blip was perhaps a prank committed by one of the passengers.
