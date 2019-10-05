Nine killed in road accident in Balochistan's Ormara

KARACHI: As many as nine people including three women and two children were killed and several others sustained injuries in a passenger coach accident near Ormara, Balochistan on Saturday.



The accident occurred when the coach overturned on the Coastal Highway.

The ill-fated coach was heading to Karachi from Pasni.

The rescue teams of Pakistan Navy and Coast Guards reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Navy Hospital at Ormara.

The Pakistan Navy said rescue operation was undertaken in the morning by Pakistan Navy along with other authorities and agencies after a passenger bus met road accident near Buzi Top, Ormara.



