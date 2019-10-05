close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
October 5, 2019

Nine killed in road accident in Balochistan's Ormara

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Oct 05, 2019

KARACHI: As many as nine people including three women and two children were killed and several others sustained injuries in a passenger coach accident near Ormara, Balochistan on Saturday.

The accident occurred when the coach overturned on the Coastal Highway.

The ill-fated coach was heading to Karachi from Pasni.

The rescue teams of Pakistan Navy and Coast Guards reached on the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Navy Hospital at Ormara.

The Pakistan Navy said rescue operation was undertaken in the morning by Pakistan Navy along with other authorities and  agencies after a passenger bus met road accident near Buzi Top, Ormara.


Latest News

More From Pakistan