Edhi Line: Sindh govt to launch transport service in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani Saturday said the provincial government is planning to launch a transport service namely "Edhi Line" in the metropolitan city.



The service would be named after renowned Pakistani philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi who died in 2016.

Talking to media on the conclusion of Sindh Assembly session, he said initial working on the project almost has been done.

Answering a question, he said strict action is being taken against those selling Gutka in the province as it is a serious threat to public health.

Ghani said people in illegal businesses deserve no leniency as it is ruining our lives.