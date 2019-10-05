Supporters rejoice as Prime Minister Imran Khan marks birthday

Social media platforms were flooded with birthday wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan as he turned 67 on Saturday.

Fans and supporters of the cricket legend-turned-politician used Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to post messages of good health, happiness and long life to the premier.

PM Imran is the 22nd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the head of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and a former World Cup-winning captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

He also leads a large philanthropic initiative with branches in many countries, chief among them being the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital here in Pakistan, and a host of other charity programs.

Born on October 5, 1952, in Lahore, the provincial capital of the Punjab province, PM Imran went on to get his education from prestigious schools like Aitchison College, Royal Grammar School and Oxford University.

He was, however, more inclined for a career in sports, and made his first-class cricket debut at the age of just 16 in Lahore. He spearheaded the Pakistani fast-bowling attack in the 1980s and was a decent batsman.

The greatest triumph of his life, barring his ascent to the most powerful office in Pakistan a year ago, came in 1992 when he won the One-Day International Cricket World Cup with Pakistan in Australia.

He afterwards launched his own political party, the PTI, and made steady strides in the corridors of power until a definitive rally held in Lahore in 2011 that turned into a formidable national leader.

In 2013, his party came second in the general election, and in 2018, won the parliament, ushering in the premiership of Imran Khan. The cricketer-turned-politician has had quite a journey, and Pakistanis adore him.

